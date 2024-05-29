Five For Fighting Announces Summer Tour

(37-Media) Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will be hitting the road this July and August, bringing along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley), to play the songs his fans have loved for over two decades along with his recent viral sensations.

"If it's summer, the Five for Fighting rock band is back in the bus!" says Ondrasik. "It's always a thrill for me to play with such amazing musicians, Pete, Randy, and Sean. We look forward to playing songs people know and love and some of the newer songs like 'OK (We Are Not Ok)' that I performed in Hostage Square in Israel the night Iran attacked. We'll tell some stories along the way and, as always, recognize our wonderful troops and military families. We pride ourselves in putting on a family show, so bring the kids, bring the grandparents, and we will see you this summer!"

To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping "100 Years," "The Riddle," "Chances," "World," and "Easy Tonight," which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective "100 Years" has joined "Superman (It's Not Easy)" as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting's music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.

Thursday, July 11 Hot Summer Nights Concert Series @ Municipal Lawn in Sherman, TX (Free Show)

Saturday, July 27 @ Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Amphitheater in Prior Lake, MN (Free Show)

Tuesday, August 6 @ Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore.PA

Thursday, August 8 @ Electric City in Buffalo, NY

Friday, August 9, 2024 @ House of Blues, Cambridge Room in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 10, 2024 @ St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit, MI

Sunday, August 11, 2024 @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 @ Oceanfront Concerts Series, 24th Street Park in Virginia Beach, VA

Friday, August 16, 2024 @ Cabot Theater in Beverly, MA

Saturday, August 17, 2024 @ The Wolf Den At Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT (Free Show)

Sunday, August 18, 2024 @ Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, NY

