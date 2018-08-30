News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

08-30-2018
Van Halen

Van Halen fans get ready to party like it's 1984 again this weekend. Reelz TV have announced that they will be rebroadcasting the special "Van Halen: Breaking The Band" on Saturday night (September 1st).

The special broadcast, which features news interview with former frontman Sammy Hagar and bass player Michael Anthony, originally aired in June but fans that may have missed it can tune in to the network at 10:00pm EST / PST to watch the rebroadcast this Saturday night.

The networked shared a trailer and the following synopsis: "At the height of their success they were the biggest rock band in the world infamous for their excess and raucous live performances. With their strutting frontmen, wild hair and penchant for spandex they are often portrayed as the archetypal 80's American rock band. The band went through two 'break ups' covered by our timeline owing to a variety of factors but most prominently conflicts over the Van Halen brother's desire for total control and the destructive impacts of substance/alcohol abuse.

"By 1984 they were the biggest band in the world but, behind the scenes, all was not well and a battle for control raged between the brothers at the heart of the band and it's lead singer, David Lee Roth. Years of touring, drugs and personality clashes had left them on the brink. When Roth's ambitions grew beyond the band, the brothers moved quickly to force him out. Their millions of fans were left devastated, but rising from the ashes the they would regroup with a new front man, Sammy Hagar. Against the odds they reached even greater heights with a string of four consecutive #1 albums. Apparently vindicated by their decision the band appeared harmonious. But as the success grew, new tensions emerged and in 1995 the tale of ten years earlier was repeated when Hagar too was ousted for his apparent disloyalty." Watch the trailer here.


