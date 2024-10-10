Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release

Van Halen will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day Black Friday event with the release of a special vinyl live recording entitled "Live In Dallas 1991" that will be presented on double red vinyl with an etched fourth side.
The live was captured during the band's December 4, 1991 stop of the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Tour in Dallas at the Westend Market and features performances of "Judgement Day" and "Poundcake" from that album, as well as 5150 and OU812 tracks "Best Of Both Worlds" and "Finish What Ya Started").
The live album will also features a performance of the David Lee Roth era hit "Panama", as well as Sammy Hagar's solo hits "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock."
The concert was previously released as part of the Expanded Edition of the "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" Extended Edition that came out in July that featured the live show on CD as well as a video of the concert on Blu-Ray.
This special vinyl release will be available via participating independent music stores in the U.S. on November 29th for the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day.
Tracklist
A1. Poundcake (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
A2. Judgement Day (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
A3. There's Only One Way To Rock (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
A4. Runaround (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
B1. Why Can't This Be Love (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
B2. Panama (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
B3. A Apolitical Blues (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
B4. Finish What Ya Started (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
C1. I Can't Drive 55 (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)* [5:24]
C2. Best Of Both Worlds (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*
C3. Top Of The World (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)* [6:23]
D. Etching
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today
Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring
Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour- Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10
Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour
Richie Kotzen Shares 'Nomad' Video
Beth Hart Shares 'Wonderful World' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video
As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video
Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video