Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release

Van Halen will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day Black Friday event with the release of a special vinyl live recording entitled "Live In Dallas 1991" that will be presented on double red vinyl with an etched fourth side.

The live was captured during the band's December 4, 1991 stop of the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Tour in Dallas at the Westend Market and features performances of "Judgement Day" and "Poundcake" from that album, as well as 5150 and OU812 tracks "Best Of Both Worlds" and "Finish What Ya Started").

The live album will also features a performance of the David Lee Roth era hit "Panama", as well as Sammy Hagar's solo hits "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock."

The concert was previously released as part of the Expanded Edition of the "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" Extended Edition that came out in July that featured the live show on CD as well as a video of the concert on Blu-Ray.

This special vinyl release will be available via participating independent music stores in the U.S. on November 29th for the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day.

Tracklist

A1. Poundcake (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

A2. Judgement Day (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

A3. There's Only One Way To Rock (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

A4. Runaround (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

B1. Why Can't This Be Love (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

B2. Panama (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

B3. A Apolitical Blues (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

B4. Finish What Ya Started (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

C1. I Can't Drive 55 (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)* [5:24]

C2. Best Of Both Worlds (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)*

C3. Top Of The World (Live At The Westend Market, Dallas, Tx, 12/4/91)* [6:23]

D. Etching

