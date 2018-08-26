|
Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour (Week in Review)
Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be returning to the road in the U.S. fall for a short tour that will include some rescheduled dates that were postponed this past spring. The band was forced to push back several dates earlier this year because frontman Jesse Leach underwent vocal cord surgery. They are now ready to play those four shows, along with six additional ones this November and December. The new run of dates will feature support from Born Of Osiris, Crowbar, and Death Ray Vision and will be kicking off in Rhode Island on November 24th and will run through December 6th. See the dates - here.
