Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance (Kayos) Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool will debut in the Documentary Premieres category at Sundance Film Festival 2019. The feature-length documentary, directed by Emmy Award-winner Stanley Nelson, is a co-production of Eagle Rock Entertainment, Firelight Films, and American Masters Pictures. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, new interviews and rare photos. Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter and Ron Carter are just a few of the luminaries weighing in on the life and career of a true visionary, innovator and originator. Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool is the definitive account of the man behind the legend. Director Stanley Nelson said, "Miles Davis is an undisputed musical legend - but what I hoped to discover was the man behind the myth. By unpacking his upbringing, his methodology, his relationships, and his demons, we begin to understand the man who would redefine the original American musical genre, jazz and has influenced generations of musicians in rock, funk and hip-hop." Eagle Rock Chairman Terry Shand said, "We are delighted to be selected in a year with such strong submissions. We are proud to bring this film about the world's most innovative & iconic jazz musician to Sundance Film Festival". A global theatrical release is planned for the Summer of 2019. Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool will have its exclusive U.S. broadcast premiere on "American Masters" on PBS. BBC2 will have the exclusive U.K. broadcast rights for the film. Kayos submitted this story.

