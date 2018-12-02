News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

12-02-2018
Miles Davis

(Kayos) Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool will debut in the Documentary Premieres category at Sundance Film Festival 2019. The feature-length documentary, directed by Emmy Award-winner Stanley Nelson, is a co-production of Eagle Rock Entertainment, Firelight Films, and American Masters Pictures.

With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, new interviews and rare photos. Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter and Ron Carter are just a few of the luminaries weighing in on the life and career of a true visionary, innovator and originator. Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool is the definitive account of the man behind the legend.

Director Stanley Nelson said, "Miles Davis is an undisputed musical legend - but what I hoped to discover was the man behind the myth. By unpacking his upbringing, his methodology, his relationships, and his demons, we begin to understand the man who would redefine the original American musical genre, jazz and has influenced generations of musicians in rock, funk and hip-hop."

Eagle Rock Chairman Terry Shand said, "We are delighted to be selected in a year with such strong submissions. We are proud to bring this film about the world's most innovative & iconic jazz musician to Sundance Film Festival".

A global theatrical release is planned for the Summer of 2019.

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool will have its exclusive U.S. broadcast premiere on "American Masters" on PBS. BBC2 will have the exclusive U.K. broadcast rights for the film.

Kayos submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

More Miles Davis News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Singled Out: Greek Fire Cover Of True Colors

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP

Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

Singled Out: Danny Johnson's Blood Of The Blues

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.