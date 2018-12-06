Eric Clapton Releases Animated 'Home For The Holidays' Video

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming an animated lyric video for the seasonal favorite, "Home For The Holidays", from his recently-released collection, "Happy Xmas."

Directed by Josh Graham, Clapton's version of the 1954 Perry Como hit is the latest visual for a track from the holiday-themed package, which features one of the guitarist's own illustrations of Santa Claus on the record's cover.

The tune follows a performance clip and a Claymation video for the holiday classic, "White Christmas", and one for Clapton's original song, "For Love On Christmas Day."

The guitarist co-produced his first full-length Christmas album with Simon Climie; the 14-song package presents a mix of seasonal standards and lesser-known holiday tunes. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





