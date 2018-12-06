Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced the first pair of in-store signing events to launch his forthcoming project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

Due December 18 via Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, the book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

For the past seven years, the Rush rocker has expanded his knowledge of the instrument while collecting hundreds of basses from around the globe, with 250 presented in detail with specially- commissioned photography by Richard Sibbald.

Representing every tone in the bass palette, every nuance of the rock and roll genre as well as blues, jazz, pop, and country, this one-of-a-kind collection features so-called "beauty queens" - pristine instruments never lifted from their cases - as well as "road warriors" - well-worn, sweat-soaked basses that proudly show their age and use.

"It's not surprising that, sooner or later, I'd dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars," says Lee.

On the eve of the book's release, Lee will appear at Toronto's IndigoSpirit at First Canadian Place on Monday, December 17 at noon (tickets available here), before hosting a similar session at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ on Tuesaday, December 18 at 5:00 pm Read more here.

