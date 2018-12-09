News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eric Clapton's 'Life In 12 Bars' Nominated For Grammy

12-09-2018
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) The 2017 Eric Clapton documentary, "Life In 12 Bars", has been nominated for a Grammy Award at the upcoming annual event in Los Angeles next February.

Directed by Oscar-winner Lili Fini Zanuck (Rush, Driving Miss Daisy), the project takes an unflinching and deeply personal look into the life of legendary bluesman while following his career through The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek And The Dominos, and his solo years.

The film sees Clapton share the stories behind his classics and hits alongside interviews with his grandmother Rose Clapp, George Harrison, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Ahmet Ertegun, Steve Winwood, and his former wife, Pattie Boyd.

"Life In 12 Bars" has been announced as a finalist in the Best Music Film category at the 2019 music industry awards, where it will compete against projects about Whitney Houston ("Whitney"), Quincy Jones ("Quincy"), Itzhak Perlman ("Itzhak") and Elvis Presley ("The King"). here.

Eric Clapton's 'Life In 12 Bars' Nominated For Grammy

