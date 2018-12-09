News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

12-09-2018
Rush

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass book just hit stores and the legendary music star is busy promoting it and admitted in a new interview that he is in no rush to make new music.

The Rush icon told Prog "I go down to my studio, which I do, and I play these bass guitars because I have quite a few of them and they're fun to play. I like to keep my fingers in shape. When I play, ideas come out, so I record them and then I forget about them. When I go back to them, I'm sure half of them will be sh*t and I'll erase them.

"But I fully intend to go down one day and see what I've gathered down there. Once I've finished promoting this book, I do hope to become a musician again! But I have no idea what form that will take. I have no plans and I don't know where I'm headed."


