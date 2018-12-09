Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass book just hit stores and the legendary music star is busy promoting it and admitted in a new interview that he is in no rush to make new music.

The Rush icon told Prog "I go down to my studio, which I do, and I play these bass guitars because I have quite a few of them and they're fun to play. I like to keep my fingers in shape. When I play, ideas come out, so I record them and then I forget about them. When I go back to them, I'm sure half of them will be sh*t and I'll erase them.

"But I fully intend to go down one day and see what I've gathered down there. Once I've finished promoting this book, I do hope to become a musician again! But I have no idea what form that will take. I have no plans and I don't know where I'm headed."





