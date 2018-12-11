News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

12-11-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is known under the monitor of that Prince Of Darkness and apparently that title also includes a little of Scrooge when it comes from Christmas.

In a video promoting this year's special New Year's Eve Ozzfest, Ozzy shared his thoughts about the holiday season. He said, "I've been saying to Sharon for ever, 'F*** Christmas, I hate it.' It's for shopaholics and kids and so I've always wanted to work through Christmas.

"We're doing a gig at The Forum on New Year's Eve with Ozzfest, two stages, Zakk Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Ice-T's doing it - a bunch of different people.

"It's going to be the all-stars of Ozzfest. I want to give them a great show and I want to have fun. I'm bringing in the new year with a big bang!" Watch the clip here.


