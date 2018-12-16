News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Trollfest Release New Music Video

12-16-2018
Trollfest

Trollfest have released a new music video for their track "Kjettaren mot strommen". The song is the second single from their forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Norwegian Fairytales" and is scheduled to hit stores on January 18th. The new single has been released digitally and the video can be streamed here

The band had this to say, "We chose 'Kjettaren mot strømmen' (Heretic against the current) as our second single from 'Norwegian Fairytales'. The song itself is a groovy and catchy song capturing the Norwegian Folk theme of the album while at the same time has the distinct Trollfest sound.

"We decided to do another animation lyric video as the storyline could potentially deliver some funny cartoon scenes... Check it out and see for yourself."


