Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

12-17-2018
Altitudes Attitude

Supergroup project Altitudes & Attitude, featuring Megadeth's David Ellefson and Anthrax's Frank Bello, have released their single "Out Here."

The song comes from their forthcoming debut album "Get It Out," which is set to hit stores on January 18th. Check out the lyric video for the lead track here.

Bello had this to say, "I've learned that writing songs is very cathartic. A lot of these lyrics are about the inner struggles of my life, and about the rage that has built up from my life experiences - my brother's murder, my father abandoning my family when we were young, leaving us with no funds to pay the bills and the ups and downs of life in general. I've always had an anger inside that music really helps me deal with."

Ellefson added, "The album has the perfect title. This is music that has been living inside of us for so long. There's a big musical part of each of us that doesn't get heard anywhere else."


Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

