Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

Original KISS guitarist lent his soloing skills to the brand new track called "Late", from the Megadeth and Anthrax supergroup Altitudes & Attitude.

The song comes from the forthcoming debut album from Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson and Anthrax's Frank project. The record will be entitled "Get It Out" and it is set to hit stores on January 18th.

The duo released a video for the track, which can be streamed here. Bello had this to say, "David and I had a blast filming Late at our friend Chris Santos' restaurant, Beauty and Essex in New York City."



Ellefson added, "The song has an easy feel to it, so we shot the video with that same spirit. The music is haunting with a memorable hook and Frank's personal storyline. These songs are fun and inspiring to perform."





