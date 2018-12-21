News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

12-21-2018
Beatles

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book was a top 18 story of January 2018: (Gibson) The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is a favorite for many Beatles fans, and now, the popular album will be featured in the Guinness World Records book. The 1967 record is being honored for having the longest time between placements at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, according to uDiscoverMusic.com.

So, what made Sgt. Pepper No. 1 again? A deluxe 50th anniversary reissue that dropped in late May of last year kicked the record back to the No. 1 slot on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart on June 8, 2017. That's 49 years and 125 days since the last time Sgt. Pepper took the No. 1 position, on Feb. 3, 1968, making it the largest gap between No. 1 records.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band first entered the No. 1 spot on the chart on June 10, 1967, and stayed there for 23 consecutive weeks. It went back up to No. 1 four more times between November of 1967 and February of 1968.

Before the Beatles, the longest time between No. 1 albums in the U.K. was held by the Rolling Stones' 1972 release Exile on Main St. That album hit No. 1 with a deluxe reissue on May 29, 2010, 37 years and 353 days since it had first reached No. 1. Read more


