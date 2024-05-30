John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price

(Homage) Day one of Julien's Auctions blockbuster two-day music auction event "Music Icons" made history with the highly anticipated sale of John Lennon's lost hootenanny guitar used by the legendary Beatle during the 1965 Help! album which sold for an unprecedented $2.9 million dollars, making it the most expensive Beatles guitar to ever sell at auction.

The guitar was acquired via a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe New York. Julien's Auctions, the industry's leading rock 'n' roll memorabilia auction house, has broken world records with the sale of Beatles memorabilia, including a previous John Lennon acoustic guitar, which sold for a record $2.4 million, Ringo Starr's Ludwig drum kit, which sold for a record $2.2 million, The Ludwig Beatles Ed Sullivan Show drumhead, which sold for a record price of $2.1 million, and The Beatles White Album, owned by Ringo Starr, that sold for $790,000.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have set a new world record with the sale of John Lennon's lost hootenanny guitar," said David Goodman, CEO of Julien's Auctions. "This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon's enduring legacy. Today symbolizes what we do best at Julien's - creating opportunities for people to reconnect with the cultural touchstones that have shaped the moments that matter most throughout their lives. Today's unprecedented sale is a testament to the timeless appeal and reverence of The Beatles' music and John Lennon."

John Lennon's historic Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar recently found in an attic after being presumed lost for over 50 years was seen and heard in the recording of The Beatles Help! album and film and many of The Beatles' greatest hits from the 1960s. It is the most important Beatles guitar to ever come to market, and is the highest selling guitar in Beatles history.

"MUSIC ICONS" continues tomorrow starting 10am ET on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at juliensauctions.com A marquee lineup of historic items owned and used by music legends such as Prince, Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, U2, Michael Jackson and more as well as The Randy Bachman Collection featuring over 200 of his guitars, will be represented.

