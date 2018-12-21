Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit was a top 18 story of January 2018: Cindy Frey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan over the January 18, 2016 passing of her late husband, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

Reuters reports Frey's suit accuses the hospital and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz of negligence for failing to properly treat the rocker's ulcerative colitis, diagnose and treat infection, and advise of the risks and side effects from treatment.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the negligence, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled," and suffered pain and mental anguish prior to his death from what The Eagles announced as "complications from acute ulcerative colitis, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis."

Frey is seeking unspecified damages in the suit which, in this case, was filed just two days before the expiration of New York's two-year statute of limitations for wrongful death cases. State law requires lawyers to consult with doctors in medical malpractice actions before suing, to determine whether cases have merit.

In the days following Frey's passing, Eagles manager Irving Azoff blamed the death in part on the medications he was taking. "The colitis and pneumonia were side effects from all the meds," explained Azoff. "He died from complications of ulcer and colitis after being treated with drugs for his rheumatoid arthritis which he had for over 15 years." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

Bob Seger Dedicating New Album To Glenn Frey

Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival

More Glenn Frey News

Share this article



