Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

12-21-2018
Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis was a top 18 story of January 2018: Music legend Neil Diamond has announced that he is retiring from touring after he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has canceled his upcoming 50th anniversary tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

He revealed the news to fans via a statement on his official website. But he did assure fans that he plans to continue to write and record new music.
He wrote, ""It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years," said Neil Diamond."My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

"I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been 'so good, so good, so good' thanks to you."

Neil is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards this Sunday night, January 28th. Read his full announcement here.


