Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover

Tragedy are best known for their metal covers of The Bee Gees but they decided to look back at when they did a hard rocking makeover of a classic hit from another iconic music star, which gave them a top 21 story from June 2021.

The band have reshared their take on Neil Diamond's hit "Sweet Caroline" and their "Blair Witch Project" meets "True Blood" music video for the track as a preview to their forthcoming greatest hits collection "Disco Balls to the Wall", which was released on July 30th.

They had this to say, "This is the true story of when we went into the woods to shoot a music video, then things turned all Blair Witch and True Blood on us. An unlikely scenario, for sure. But no more unlikely than a metal tribute to the Bee Gees doing a King Neil Diamond song!

The chilling tale of when 'sweet' Caroline and her creatures set their sights on a group of innocent, handsome, muscular musicians, luring them to their untimely undeaths." Watch the video below:

