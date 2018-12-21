News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend 2018 In Review

12-21-2018
Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend was a top 18 story of January 2018: (Gibson) Paul McCartney is putting his support behind an initiative that aims to curb the increasing number of music venue closures in the U.K. Introduced as a new Planning Bill in the House of Commons, the U.K Music Initiative would force developers to consider the impact on pre-existing businesses prior to undertaking new building construction. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, existing music venues fall under that umbrella.

"Without the grassroots clubs, pubs and music venues my career could have been very different," McCartney said, throwing his support behind the measure. "If we don't support music at this level, then the future of music in general is in danger."

The campaign for the initiative launched on Wednesday (Jan. 10). Among those who gathered outside the House of Parliament to voice their support were singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason


