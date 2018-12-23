News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

12-23-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne says that people has the intentions of his No More Tours 2 trek wrong, believing that it is a farewell tour when he just intends to stop widescale touring.

The metal legends told the Pasadena Star-News , "People have gotten that all wrong.

"The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne 'Slowing Down Tour'. What I'm actually doing is not going out on January 1 and coming back on December 31. I'll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years.

"I mean, I have grandchildren now and I'm 70 years old and I don't want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I'm going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas … but I'll never stop.

"The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I'm there."


