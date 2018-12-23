Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Ozzy Osbourne says that people has the intentions of his No More Tours 2 trek wrong, believing that it is a farewell tour when he just intends to stop widescale touring.

The metal legends told the Pasadena Star-News , "People have gotten that all wrong.

"The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne 'Slowing Down Tour'. What I'm actually doing is not going out on January 1 and coming back on December 31. I'll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years.

"I mean, I have grandchildren now and I'm 70 years old and I don't want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I'm going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas … but I'll never stop.

"The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I'm there."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



