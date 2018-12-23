News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

12-23-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1968 Belgian TV performance of the rarity, "Corporal Clegg", which is a track from their album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The song marks the only tune in the legendary UK group's catalog to feature shared lead vocals by guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright.

While Pink Floyd second album reached No. 9 on the UK charts, it remains the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts.

Fans will be able to hear some of the songs from the project next spring when Mason will perform vintage material by the group on a spring 2019 tour of North America with his outfit, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets.

With a focus on material from Pink Floyd's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era, the 5-week series will hit most US major cities after it opens in Vancouver, BC on March 12.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," says Mason, the only member of the group to appear on all of their albums. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.