Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1968 Belgian TV performance of the rarity, "Corporal Clegg", which is a track from their album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The song marks the only tune in the legendary UK group's catalog to feature shared lead vocals by guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright.

While Pink Floyd second album reached No. 9 on the UK charts, it remains the band's only record to fail to appear on the US charts.

Fans will be able to hear some of the songs from the project next spring when Mason will perform vintage material by the group on a spring 2019 tour of North America with his outfit, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets.

With a focus on material from Pink Floyd's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era, the 5-week series will hit most US major cities after it opens in Vancouver, BC on March 12.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," says Mason, the only member of the group to appear on all of their albums. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians." Watch the video here.

