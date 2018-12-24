Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour was a top 18 story of February 2018: Ozzy Osbourne may be retiring from epic world tours but the metal icon has no plans of giving up music, telling Rolling Stone in a new interview that he hopes to release a new album.

The Black Sabbath frontman announced the initial dates for a long final trek last week that will be called No More Tours 2 and will last into 2020. When asked what he plans to do following the trek, he told the publication, "I'd like to make an album. I'll be doing gigs from time to time. I just know I won't be touring anymore."

In a follow-up question he was asked about previous comments that he made about having 8 or 9 new song ideas already. He responded, "I've just got to sit down and work them out. There's never enough time in this house."

He was asked if he would have time to work on them while on tour and he said, "When I'm on the road, when I take a day off, I should try to rest my voice, so it's not a good idea to go and start singing and writing songs. But I've done that in the past."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



