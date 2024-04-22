(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton are among the artists that will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year. The rockers will be honored alongside Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, and A Tribe Called Quest at the 2024 Induction event on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.
The honorees were announced live Sunday evening on American Idol by Ryan Seacrest and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination; five of the eight inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Ozzy, Foreigner, Frampton, Cher, and Kool & the Gang.
"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."
Get more details about other award winners and more here.
The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease
Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles
Ozzy Osbourne Teams With Billy Morrison And Steve Stevens For New Song
Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024- Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour- more
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week- Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'- more
HARDY Announce His First Stadium Concert- Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock Hall Induction News
Mick Jones Trilled Foreigner Will Be Inducted Into Rock Hall
Peter Frampton Never Expected To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall
Mother Mother Announce U.S. Headline Tour
KK's Priest Announce Their First European Headline Tour
Loveless Deliver 'I Love It When I Rains' Video and Announce North American Tour