Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton are among the artists that will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year. The rockers will be honored alongside Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, and A Tribe Called Quest at the 2024 Induction event on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

The honorees were announced live Sunday evening on American Idol by Ryan Seacrest and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Lionel Richie. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination; five of the eight inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Ozzy, Foreigner, Frampton, Cher, and Kool & the Gang.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Get more details about other award winners and more here.

Related Stories

The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles

Ozzy Osbourne Teams With Billy Morrison And Steve Stevens For New Song

Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens, and John5 Joining Billy Morrison Event

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: