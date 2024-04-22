Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock Hall Induction News

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has shared his reaction to the big news that he will inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame later this year as a solo artist, following his induction as a member of Black Sabbath.
Ozzy took to social media and shared, "Thank You Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voters & Fans for the induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."
Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first recording. Ozzy launched his solo career in 1980 with the release of his landmark debut solo album, "Blizzard Of Ozz", that featured the late guitar legend Randy Rhoads.
