Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Show The Madhouse Chronicles

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be launching a brand new show called The Madhouse Chronicles later this month with Billy Morrison.

Ozzy and Morrison revealed the plans in the new episode of The Osbournes Podcast. Morrison shared, "Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne Madhouse, reacting to the wildest internet clips, and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock n' roll.

"Visit osbournemediahouse.com for early access, limited edition merch, and more... even the re-release of The Osbournes' iconic TV show in 4K. Don't miss out, and see you in the madhouse."

Here is the full synopsis for the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast (stream below): "The Osbournes delve into the whirlwind of current events in this episode of their podcast. From the seismic changes at Boeing to the alarming trend of ghost hacking, Ozzy and the fam fearlessly explore the hottest topics making headlines.

"With discussions on diversity, millennial parenting trends, cybersecurity, and the military's recruitment challenges, they provide candid insights and thought-provoking commentary.

"Don't miss out as they unravel the complexities of today's world and offer their unique perspectives on the pressing issues of our time."

