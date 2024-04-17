The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

The Osbournes reality show is being reissued with new content, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne revealed in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

Jack shared, "Hey, what's up Osbourne fans. So there's some big things happening over here in our world. We are finally re-releasing The Osbournes. Since the show has left the air, it hasn't been readily available to anyone.

"And we're also doing some new content around the original footage. We're going to be doing The Basement Tapes. It's going to be a watch party, with us watching ourselves. It's going to be full of narcissism."

Here is the synopsis for the podcast episode: "Strap in and strap on for a wild ride on The Osbournes On Love & Dating! From hilarious dating horror stories to heartfelt relationship advice, we're covering it all.

"Plus, don't miss 'Dear Osbournes' where we answer your burning questions about love and life. Tune in now and join the conversation and laugh, cry, maybe even cringe."

