.

The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

Michael Angulia | 04-17-2024
The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

The Osbournes reality show is being reissued with new content, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne revealed in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

Jack shared, "Hey, what's up Osbourne fans. So there's some big things happening over here in our world. We are finally re-releasing The Osbournes. Since the show has left the air, it hasn't been readily available to anyone.

"And we're also doing some new content around the original footage. We're going to be doing The Basement Tapes. It's going to be a watch party, with us watching ourselves. It's going to be full of narcissism."

Here is the synopsis for the podcast episode: "Strap in and strap on for a wild ride on The Osbournes On Love & Dating! From hilarious dating horror stories to heartfelt relationship advice, we're covering it all.

"Plus, don't miss 'Dear Osbournes' where we answer your burning questions about love and life. Tune in now and join the conversation and laugh, cry, maybe even cringe."

Related Stories
The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Third Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast

Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery

The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show (2022 In Review)

News > Ozzy Osbournes

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease- Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour- more

Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more

Reviews

Happy 420!

On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started

Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix

CINDERS - Going Nowhere

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville

Latest News

Pearl Jam Deliver 'Wreckage' Ahead Of 'Dark Matter'

The Osbournes Expanded With New Content For Rerelease

Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin Launching The 20 Years Of Tears Tour

Kiko Loureiro To Sell Megadeth Guitars, Amps, And More

Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

Billy Morrison To Debut 'The Morrison Project' Track By Track Special Today On Ozzy's Boneyard

Watch Memphis May Fire's 'Chaotic' Video

CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden