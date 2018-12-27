News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Joe Lynn Turner

Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack was a top 18 story of April 2018: Former Rainbow and Deep Purple frontman Joe Lynn Turner's camp has released a statement via social media confirming that he suffered a "myocardial infarction" (aka heart attack) and is currently recovering.

The following was shared on his Facebook account on Friday (signed by Turner and his wife), "Dear Friends and fans, I would like to start with two great thoughts that would describe our state of mind: 'My relationship with my body has changed. I used to consider it as a servant who should obey, function, give pleasure. In sickness you realise you are not the boss. It is the other way around.' - Federico Fellini

"'He who learns must suffer. And even in our sleep pain that can not forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our own will comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God.' - Aeschylus

"Thank you for being patient and so supportive through these hard days for us... We are truly humbled by the amount of love and concern that has poured from every part of the planet! It truly warms our hearts and inspires us to win!

"As many of you are aware by now, Joe Lynn Turner experienced a myocardial infarction last week. It happened without any prior warning signs... He is in the hospital, stable and in very good spirits. He will continue to receive medical care and full physical rehabilitation for several weeks and afterwards will take some time off to recover.

"We cannot always control what happens to us in this life, but can control how we respond. As a very strong personality, Joe has every intention of returning to the stage in the near future and is taking this unfortunate experience as a learning lesson in life... As a true Artist, He tries to find motivation and inspiration in everything that he is going through to make his Spirit even stronger... The pain he experienced has nourished his courage!

"Joe is being assisted by his wife and closest Family members to ensure he is very comfortable and fully provided with the best! Please send your pure love and best wishes for his fast recovery. He lives and breathes through his music and his true loving fans! He is looking forward to being back on the stage with great anticipation. We will be keeping you posted and updated through his much desired recovery. With love and thanks, Joe and Maya."


