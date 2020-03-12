Joe Lynn Turner Talks Failed Rainbow Reunion

Former Rainbow frontman Joe Lynn Turner recently shared his beliefs about what caused the failure to put together an "authentic Rainbow reunion".

Turner spoke with the 80's Glam Metalcast about the failed attempt. He said, "Most people don't know this true story, because I didn't try to really come out and make people understand it all, because I just said, 'Look, the guy's gonna do what he wants to do.' But I was talking to his so-called 'management,' 'cause it's his mother-in-law for a good year. I've got all the e-mails to prove it. We were going back and forth talking about what the reunion of Rainbow would be.

"And I wanted an authentic RAINBOW reunion. I wanted to get authentic players. I wanted the real Rainbow, not just the Rainbow I was in, but I wanted to bring up Doogie White and Graham Bonnet and I had Bob Daisley.

"Unfortunately, Jimmy Bain had passed and so on and so forth, but Don Airey. I wanted to make it sort of a Rainbow extravaganza. There would be a core band, whether it was Rondinelli or Burgi on drums or Dave Rosenthal - I spoke to all of them. I was lining all this up."

Turner went on to discuss his view about where those plans broke down. He said, "You may or may not know anything about the Blackmore camp, as we call it, but they're very guarded. And the mother-in-law, the story is I had a spy in that camp, and the story is that she was badmouthing me to Ritchie saying that I wanted to take full control of it all. And that couldn't be further from the truth." Check out the full interview below for more:





