Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Beatles

(hennemusic) Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List was a top 18 story of May 2018: Members of The Beatles dominate a newly-published list of the UK richest musicians by the UK's Sunday Times via Business Insider Singapore.

The list of the 1,000 richest people in Britain based on "identifiable wealth," including land, property, assets such as art and racehorses, and significant shares in public companies; it does not, however, include money in private bank accounts.

From the master list, Business Insider has revealed the 36 richest musicians in the country, with members of The Beatles taking three of the top eight spots. Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell lead the musicians list at £820 million, with Olivia and Dhani Harrison - the widow and son of George Harrison - at No. 7 with £230 million, while Ringo Starr sits at No. 8 with £220 million.

Others in the top 10 include Irish rockers U2 at No. 3 with revenue of £569 million, Elton John at No. 4 with £300 million, Rolling Stones rockers Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at No.'s 5 and 6 with £260 million and £245 million respectively, and Sting at No. 10 with £190 million.

Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, Ozzy Osbourne and members of Queen, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd also appear in the top 36 breakdown. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


