Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has struck down a rumor spread by a radio personality that he would be reuniting with the group next year.

David Lee Roth hinted earlier this month that the legendary band would be returning next month and radio personality Eddie Trunk followed up by claiming that an unnamed source in the industry heard from another unnamed source that the band's return would include the original lineup.

Premiere Radio Networks report that Anthony reacted to the rumor by stating, "The only comment I have is that I haven't spoken to any of the guys since we last played together back in 2004."

Here is Truck's original comments that spread the rumor, "I hesitate to even talk about this because every year there's some rumor about Van Halen about to do something or announce something, and ultimately it just doesn't happen. But, a little more so than normal as we close out 2018, I'm starting to hear some rumblings. I have sources and people I hear from and stuff that - as I was saying the other day, has to remain off the record. So I cannot cite my source, but I did hear from somebody who is in the music industry, who told me that he has spoken to some people and he's hearing from some people that there indeed will be some Van Halen activity in 2019 in terms of live shows.

"The rumors are - and it's again, I stress rumors, rumors, rumors. Did you hear me say rumors? The rumors from reliable sources - but still rumors that are unconfirmed - is that the band will tour in 2019 with the original band, which would mean the return of Michael [Anthony], and that there it's gonna be some sort of stadium package. So again I cannot stress enough that is not confirmed in any way shape or form but there are starting to be some real substantial rumors about that as we close out 2018.

"It's something to hope for but I can tell you there are people that are actively in the music industry that listen to this show and I got an email from one yesterday saying, 'Yeah I'm hearing it too. I'm hearing stadiums and I'm hearing, 'original band'.'





Related Stories

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed

Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

More Van Halen News

Share this article



