Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

The trek, dubbed the Group Therapy Tour, will include shows in 44 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Virginia Beach, Va. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The tour will conclude with a special return to the area where they formed at the Univercity of South Carlina where they will end the tour with a show at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on September 13th.

Mark Bryan says, "There's nothing like playing music live. For the first time in nearly 20 years we'll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began". Darius Rucker adds, "and we're ready to rock." See the dates - here.