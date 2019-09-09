Hootie & The Blowfish Share Song From First Album In 15 Years

Hootie & The Blowfish are sharing a stream of a new song called "Rollin'," which is the first track they have revealed from their first new album in 15 years.

The group's new album will be entitled "Imperfect Circle" and is set to be released on November 1st. Frontman Darius Rucker had the following to say about the new single, "When we started getting that one going I was like, 'Man, we're a Southern rock band when we play this,'.

"I loved it. It's like us trying to play a Black Crowes or Allman Brothers cover. I love the feel of that 'cause we don't do that a lot." Take a listen to the song here.

Guitarist Mark Bryan had this to say about the new record's title, "I think it's cool that Imperfect Circle kind of has the same ring to it as Cracked Rear View where you're looking back and you realize nobody's journey is perfect, but here we are."

Darius added, "We've been playing together for thirty-something years and for us to be here and to be doing this tour, to be making a record, it just seems like Imperfect Circle was perfect." See the track details below:

1. New Year's Day (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Tofer Brown, Eric Paslay and Je? Trott)

2. Miss California* (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Andrew DeRoberts and David Ryan Harris)

3. Wildfire Love (Featuring Lucie Silvas) (Hootie & the Blowfish, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife and Ed Sheeran)

4. Hold On* (Jim Beavers and Chris Stapleton)

5. Turn It Up (Hootie & the Blow?sh and Jeff Trott)

6. Not Tonight (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Andrew DeRoberts and David Ryan Harris)

7. We Are One (Hootie & the Blow?sh)

8. Everybody But You* (Hootie & the Blow?sh and Frank Rogers)

9. Lonely On A Saturday Night (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Eric Paslay and Je? Trott)

10. Why (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Chris August and James Slater)

11. Rollin' (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Adam Doleac, Zach Kale and John King)

12. Half A Day Ahead (Hootie & the Blow?sh)

13. Change (Hootie & the Blow?sh)

Album Produced by Jeff Trott

*Produced by Frank Rogers





