.

Hootie & The Blowfish Share Song From First Album In 15 Years

Michael Angulia | 09-09-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hootie The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish are sharing a stream of a new song called "Rollin'," which is the first track they have revealed from their first new album in 15 years.

The group's new album will be entitled "Imperfect Circle" and is set to be released on November 1st. Frontman Darius Rucker had the following to say about the new single, "When we started getting that one going I was like, 'Man, we're a Southern rock band when we play this,'.

"I loved it. It's like us trying to play a Black Crowes or Allman Brothers cover. I love the feel of that 'cause we don't do that a lot." Take a listen to the song here.

Guitarist Mark Bryan had this to say about the new record's title, "I think it's cool that Imperfect Circle kind of has the same ring to it as Cracked Rear View where you're looking back and you realize nobody's journey is perfect, but here we are."
Darius added, "We've been playing together for thirty-something years and for us to be here and to be doing this tour, to be making a record, it just seems like Imperfect Circle was perfect." See the track details below:

1. New Year's Day (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Tofer Brown, Eric Paslay and Je? Trott)
2. Miss California* (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Andrew DeRoberts and David Ryan Harris)
3. Wildfire Love (Featuring Lucie Silvas) (Hootie & the Blowfish, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife and Ed Sheeran)
4. Hold On* (Jim Beavers and Chris Stapleton)
5. Turn It Up (Hootie & the Blow?sh and Jeff Trott)
6. Not Tonight (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Andrew DeRoberts and David Ryan Harris)
7. We Are One (Hootie & the Blow?sh)
8. Everybody But You* (Hootie & the Blow?sh and Frank Rogers)
9. Lonely On A Saturday Night (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Eric Paslay and Je? Trott)
10. Why (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Chris August and James Slater)
11. Rollin' (Hootie & the Blow?sh, Adam Doleac, Zach Kale and John King)
12. Half A Day Ahead (Hootie & the Blow?sh)
13. Change (Hootie & the Blow?sh)
Album Produced by Jeff Trott
*Produced by Frank Rogers


Related Stories


Hootie & The Blowfish Share Song From First Album In 15 Years

Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Hootie The Blowfish Music and More

More Hootie The Blowfish News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony- Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony

Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Releasing Tribute To Chuck Berry

Don Broco Recruit All-Star Guests For New Track 'Action'

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

Angel Stream New Song 'Under The Gun'

Dopesick Release Long-Awaited Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.