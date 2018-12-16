Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

The tune was the opening track from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

The Salt Lake City stop marked Metallica's first show in the Utah capital in a decade, and the song's first appearance in concert there in 20 years.

The event was also one of the final 2018 live dates by Metallica as they continue to tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." Watch the video - here.