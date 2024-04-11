Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of its performance of "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" from a newly-broadcast Gershwin Prize for Popular Song event honoring the songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

The opening track from John's 1973 album, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", was delivered with heaviness by Metallica, as expected, at the invitation-only event at Washington, DC's D.A.R. Constitution Hall on March 20.

"We had an incredible time at this year's #GershwinPrize for Popular Song, recognizing the achievements of our friends Elton John and Bernie Taupin," shared Metallica online.

Hosted by Billy Porter, the all-star tribute concert also featured performances by John, Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Metallica, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, and Porter.

Bestowed in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the nation's highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music. The honoree is selected by the Librarian of Congress in consultation with a board of scholars, producers, performers, songwriters and music specialists.

Established in 2007, the prize honors living musical artists whose contributions in the field of popular song exemplify the standard of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin. Criteria for selection include: artistic merit; influence in promoting music as a vehicle of cultural understanding; impact and achievement in entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations of musicians.

Previous recipients are Paul Simon; Stevie Wonder; Sir Paul McCartney; songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and Hal David; Carole King; Billy Joel; Willie Nelson; Smokey Robinson; Tony Bennett; Emilio and Gloria Estefan; Garth Brooks; Lionel Richie; and Joni Mitchell.

Get broadcast and streaming details for the special and watch Metallica rock "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" here.

