Watch Apocalyptica Cover Metallica's 'The Unforgiven II '

(For The Win Media) Apocalyptica are thrilled to announce the second single from Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 - the hotly-anticipated sequel to their legendary debut record. The Unforgiven II falls hot on the heels of first single The Four Horsemen, featuring Metallica's very own bassist Rob Trujllo.
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki's world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.
Second single The Unforgiven II, taken from Metallica's 1997 album Reload is a stunning reimagining of a cast-iron classic, setting the scene for a compendium of deep cuts and brilliant highlights spanning Metallica's staggering 40 year career, and there are more surprises to come.
"We wanted to balance what we were doing between old and new," says lead cellist Perttu Kivilaakso. "The Unforgiven II has such beautiful melodies and the lyrics are great, too! I loved the fact that we've been able to bind this record and our first record together in this way."
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7th.
Pre-Save: https://bmg.lnk.to/TheUnforgivenIIPR
Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dFOIgQQWXiYhFESvwiTbNh7zlMsm6qO3?usp=sharing
Tracklisting:
Ride the Lightning
St. Anger
The Unforgiven II
Blackened
The Call of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton)
The Four Horsemen (ft. Rob Trujillo)
Holier Than Thou
To Live Is To Die
One
One (Instrumental)
Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Epica And Apocalyptica Share Rivers Performance
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Coheadlining Tour
Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards- Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'- more
KISS Under New Ownership- Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release- more
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Sublime with Rome Announce Their Final Album
Aerosmith On Tour, Vol. 2: 1985-2000 Released
The Libertines Release 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'
Vampire Weekend Deliver New Album 'Only God Was Above Us'
Robert Jon & The Wreck Change Things Up With 'Worried Mind'
Watch Apocalyptica Cover Metallica's 'The Unforgiven II '
Neal Fallon Explains Clutch's Name, Working With Leslie West and More
Bayside Releases 'There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive'