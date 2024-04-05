Watch Apocalyptica Cover Metallica's 'The Unforgiven II '

(For The Win Media) Apocalyptica are thrilled to announce the second single from Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 - the hotly-anticipated sequel to their legendary debut record. The Unforgiven II falls hot on the heels of first single The Four Horsemen, featuring Metallica's very own bassist Rob Trujllo.

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki's world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

Second single The Unforgiven II, taken from Metallica's 1997 album Reload is a stunning reimagining of a cast-iron classic, setting the scene for a compendium of deep cuts and brilliant highlights spanning Metallica's staggering 40 year career, and there are more surprises to come.

"We wanted to balance what we were doing between old and new," says lead cellist Perttu Kivilaakso. "The Unforgiven II has such beautiful melodies and the lyrics are great, too! I loved the fact that we've been able to bind this record and our first record together in this way."

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7th.

Tracklisting:

Ride the Lightning

St. Anger

The Unforgiven II

Blackened

The Call of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton)

The Four Horsemen (ft. Rob Trujillo)

Holier Than Thou

To Live Is To Die

One

One (Instrumental)

