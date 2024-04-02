Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Metallica won the Rock Album Of The Year for "72 Seasons" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Linkin Park's "Lost" single, a rediscovered track featuring late frontman Chester Bennington, won Rock Single Of The Year.

Organizers shared a video from Metallica accepting the award, which was announced prior to the actual awards event that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night (April 1st).

OneRepublic won best Duo/Group of the Year, Blink-182 won Alternative Song of The Year for "One More Time," the Alternative Album Of The Year went to boygenius's "The Record", with Fall Out Boy awarded Alternative Artist Of The Year, and the Foo Fighters were awarded Rock Artist of the Year.

Metallica's acceptance speech:

.@Metallica's 72 Seasons wins Rock Album of the Year!



Watch our #iHeartAwards2024 LIVE on @FOXTV tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nfDLgqEAQF — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 1, 2024

Related Stories

Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project

Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert

Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards

Metallica Win Best Metal Performance Grammy For '72 Seasons'

News > Metallica