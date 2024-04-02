Metallica won the Rock Album Of The Year for "72 Seasons" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Linkin Park's "Lost" single, a rediscovered track featuring late frontman Chester Bennington, won Rock Single Of The Year.
Organizers shared a video from Metallica accepting the award, which was announced prior to the actual awards event that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night (April 1st).
OneRepublic won best Duo/Group of the Year, Blink-182 won Alternative Song of The Year for "One More Time," the Alternative Album Of The Year went to boygenius's "The Record", with Fall Out Boy awarded Alternative Artist Of The Year, and the Foo Fighters were awarded Rock Artist of the Year.
Metallica's acceptance speech:
.@Metallica's 72 Seasons wins Rock Album of the Year!— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 1, 2024
Watch our #iHeartAwards2024 LIVE on @FOXTV tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nfDLgqEAQF
Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert
Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards
Metallica Win Best Metal Performance Grammy For '72 Seasons'
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards- Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour- Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Streaming Premiere Announced- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards
Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour
Black Veil Brides Launch 'Bleeders' Inspired Blood Drive
Dashboard Confessional Recruit BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn For Fall Tour
Dan + Shay Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Where It All Began' With Special Reissue
Old 97's Stream New Single 'Somebody'
Reimagined Version Of Lou Reed's Critically-Acclaimed 'Metal Machine Music' Coming
Singled Out: Dream Machine's What Do You Believe