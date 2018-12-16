The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video (Week in Review)

. The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video was a top story on Wednesday: The Underground Thieves, featuring Nick Perri (Silvertide), Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor) , Jimmy Gnecco (Ours), Hannah Gernand and Kevin Rice (Christina Perri, Mike Posner), have released their new single and music video entitled "Fall."



"This was the kind of song that almost wrote itself," said Perri. "It's honest emotion. Once I got into the groove it was done in a matter of minutes." The single follows a plan laid out by Perri last January, for yearlong music releases: chapters of a 12-part story showcasing the singing and songwriting talents of its various collaborators. "I don't like the idea of asking people to wait for music anymore, especially for long periods of time," said Perri. "With this project, we can share our music as it comes to fruition, bringing our fans along on the journey in real-time." Perri said The Underground Thieves will continue releasing one new single, or "chapter," as often as possible until all 12 songs are complete. At that time, the band will compile the chapters into a full-length album to be distributed both physically and electronically. He had this to say about the video, "I wanted the sonic and visual aspects to line up and become one, and I think we achieved that and more. It was an honor to work with such incredible performers who brought this music video to life." Watch the video here - here. More The Underground Thieves News Share this article

Related Stories



The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video