News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

12-12-2018
The Underground Thieves

The Underground Thieves, featuring Nick Perri (Silvertide), Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor) , Jimmy Gnecco (Ours), Hannah Gernand and Kevin Rice (Christina Perri, Mike Posner), have released their new single and music video entitled "Fall."

"This was the kind of song that almost wrote itself," said Perri. "It's honest emotion. Once I got into the groove it was done in a matter of minutes."

The single follows a plan laid out by Perri last January, for yearlong music releases: chapters of a 12-part story showcasing the singing and songwriting talents of its various collaborators.

"I don't like the idea of asking people to wait for music anymore, especially for long periods of time," said Perri. "With this project, we can share our music as it comes to fruition, bringing our fans along on the journey in real-time."

Perri said The Underground Thieves will continue releasing one new single, or "chapter," as often as possible until all 12 songs are complete. At that time, the band will compile the chapters into a full-length album to be distributed both physically and electronically.

He had this to say about the video, "I wanted the sonic and visual aspects to line up and become one, and I think we achieved that and more. It was an honor to work with such incredible performers who brought this music video to life." Watch the video here


Related Stories


The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

More The Underground Thieves News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

Heart Release Video Of Dave Navarro Jam

Singled Out: Kelly Richey's Love

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend

Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record

Ozzy Osbourne Not Feeling Festive

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.