The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

The Underground Thieves have released a one-shot music video for their brand new single "Whole Lotta Money" that features Justin DiFebbo (K-Floor), Brian Weaver (Silvertide), Anthony Montesano and Michael Montesano (Pepper's Ghost) , and new Underground Thieves addition Zil Fessler (Rusted Root) on drums.

Longtime Thieves collaborator Austin M. Bauman filmed the one-shot music video, taking viewers on a tour of band mastermind Nick Perri's neighborhood as Perri and friends showcase their feel-good summer strut. "We try to up our own game with each music video, continually broadening our band's horizons," said Perri. "This video has been the most exciting one to create."

Nick had this to say about the song, "I wanted to write something fun and empowering about being grateful for what you have, and not relying on material goods for happiness. I'm singing from the heart and through my guitar. This song is honest and authentically me."

The track has earned Perri praise from his fellow rockers. Greta Van Fleet's Danny Wagner said, "I haven't heard a song that has made me LITERALLY want to get up and get a guitar and start playing immediately since I was a little kid."

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr added, "This song is infectious. You can't not boogie when you hear it. And, not only does it contain Nick Perri's fantastic guitar playing, but he has stepped up to the vocal mic and is singing his ass off." Watch the video here.





