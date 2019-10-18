The Underground Thieves Announce Shows With The Struts

() The Underground Thieves have announced that they will be supporting The Struts for two shows at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on December 28th and December 29th. We were sent the following details:

"We couldn't be more excited," said Nick Perri, who has high expectations for the engagements. "Not only are we big fans of The Struts, but it's our first hometown show in over a year. So yeah, it's going to be insane."

The band has spent the better part of 2019 writing songs, cutting demos, and preparing material for their first full-length LP. "I'm very excited about the new material," said Perri. "It's a continuation and natural progression from where we left off with 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'White Noise'; it's powerful."

Produced by Perri, the band's last single "Whole Lotta Money" was named 'song of the week' in the UK by loudersound.com, and earned acclaim from the band's music industry contemporaries, including Greta Van Fleet's Danny Wagner, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, and Gibson's Director of Brand Experience, Mark Agnesi.

"I haven't heard a song that has made me LITERALLY want to get up and get a guitar and start playing immediately since I was a little kid." - Danny Wagner

"This song is infectious. You can't not boogie when you hear it. And, not only does it contain Nick Perri's fantastic guitar playing, but he has stepped up to the vocal mic and is singing his ass off[.]" - Charlie Starr

"The guitar playing, the tones, that drum groove, the hook...everything about it is infectious." - Mark Agnesi

Watch the video for the track here.

submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

Singled Out: The Underground Thieves' Fall

The Underground Thieves Release 'Fall' Video

More The Underground Thieves News



