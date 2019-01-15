Singled Out: The Underground Thieves' Fall Nick Perri of The Underground Thieves tells us the story behind their new single and music video called "Fall". Here is the story: A friend, drummer, and collaborator of mine, Kevin Rice, was in the studio cutting drum tracks for something and I asked him if he could lay down a really relaxed Pink Floyd style groove. Apparently he chose a "Waltz" feel because not many songs are being written in that style anymore. He sent me the tracks the next day, and when I pulled them up to listen - literally my first listen - the song's chords, and melody, and quite a lot of the lyrics just poured out. Most of the song was written right there in 5 minutes. Thank gosh I was holding a guitar! I started recording the next day, and had a rough version to send to the band shortly thereafter. One by one the Thieves' started contributing parts, and I was specifically blown away by Justin DiFebbo's organ and synth performances. I still get goosebumps when listening to that buildup in the final chorus as it gives way to the guitar solo. To then have one of my friends and hero's, the legend that is Jimmy Gnecco, contribute background vocals, along with the amazing Hannah Gernand was icing on the cake. I think it's one of those tunes where the atmosphere and the mood of the music really takes you somewhere else; hopefully out of the day-to-day stresses we deal with in life. That's what I love about Floyd, and Radiohead, and some others. Total mental transformation. Anyway, that's what I was after, and I hope it has that effect on people. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!

