Good Charlotte Announce North American Tour
07-10-2018
Good Charlotte have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American Tour in support of their forthcoming album album, Generation Rx.
The album is set to hit stores on September 14th and was produced by Zakk Cervini and Good Charlotte's guitarist and vocalist Benji Madden at the MDDN headquarters.
The supporting tour will be launching on October 12th at the Open Air ACMX in Mexico City and will wrap up on November 24th in Las Vegas at The Pearl at The Palms.
The band will follow the trek with a European tour that is scheduled to kick off on February 01, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra. See all of the upcoming dates below:
Good Charlotte North American Tour Dates
October 12, 2018 - Mexico City, Mexico - Open Air ACMX
October 13, 2018 - Puebla, Mexico - Tecate Comuna
October 16, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 17, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
October 19, 2018 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 20, 2018 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
October 21, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 23, 2018 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
October 25, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
October 26, 2018 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
October 27, 2018 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall at the Fairgrounds
October 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
October 29, 2018 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
November 01, 2018 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
November 02, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
November 03, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe 20
November 04, 2018 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
November 06, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
November 07, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
November 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
November 10, 2018 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 11, 2018 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 12, 2018 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
November 14, 2018 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
November 15, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 16, 2018 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
November 17, 2018 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
November 18, 2018 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
November 20, 2018 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater
November 21, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 23, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 24, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at The Palms
Good Charlotte European/UK Tour Dates
February 01, 2019 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
February 03, 2019 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
February 04, 2019 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
February 05, 2019 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
February 07, 2019 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
February 08, 2019 - Paris, France - Zenith
February 09, 2019 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
February 11, 2019 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
February 12, 2019- Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
February 13, 2019 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahale
February 15, 2019 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
February 16, 2019 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
February 18, 2019 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
February 20, 2019 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace