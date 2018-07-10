Good Charlotte Announce North American Tour

The album is set to hit stores on September 14th and was produced by Zakk Cervini and Good Charlotte's guitarist and vocalist Benji Madden at the MDDN headquarters.

The supporting tour will be launching on October 12th at the Open Air ACMX in Mexico City and will wrap up on November 24th in Las Vegas at The Pearl at The Palms.

The band will follow the trek with a European tour that is scheduled to kick off on February 01, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra. See all of the upcoming dates below:

Good Charlotte North American Tour Dates

October 12, 2018 - Mexico City, Mexico - Open Air ACMX

October 13, 2018 - Puebla, Mexico - Tecate Comuna

October 16, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 17, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

October 19, 2018 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 20, 2018 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

October 21, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 23, 2018 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

October 25, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

October 26, 2018 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

October 27, 2018 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall at the Fairgrounds

October 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

October 29, 2018 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

November 01, 2018 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

November 02, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

November 03, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe 20

November 04, 2018 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

November 06, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

November 07, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

November 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November 10, 2018 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

November 11, 2018 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

November 12, 2018 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

November 14, 2018 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

November 15, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 16, 2018 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

November 17, 2018 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

November 18, 2018 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

November 20, 2018 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater

November 21, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 23, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 24, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at The Palms

Good Charlotte European/UK Tour Dates

February 01, 2019 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

February 03, 2019 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

February 04, 2019 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

February 05, 2019 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

February 07, 2019 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

February 08, 2019 - Paris, France - Zenith

February 09, 2019 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

February 11, 2019 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

February 12, 2019- Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

February 13, 2019 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahale

February 15, 2019 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

February 16, 2019 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

February 18, 2019 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

February 20, 2019 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace