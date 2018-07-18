News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Good Charlotte Release 'Shadowboxer' Video
07-18-2018
.
Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte have released a new music video for their song "Shadowboxer." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Generation RX", which is set to hit stores on September 14th.

The new video was directed by Jake Stark and the announcement describes the visual as "in line with Generation Rx's lyrical themes, the video... is a solitary look at what appear to be everyday people confronting the pain and struggle that is reflected back at them as they look at themselves the mirror.

"Such pain is often not visible to others as the stigma of mental health issues forces many people to suffer in silence." Watch the brand new music video here.


Related Stories


Good Charlotte Release 'Shadowboxer' Video

Good Charlotte Announce North American Tour

Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday

More Good Charlotte News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again- Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues- Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam- Rolling Stones- more

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Going Late Night On TV

Foo Fighters Star Selling Some Of His Prized Guitars Online

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Good Charlotte Release 'Shadowboxer' Video

The Guess Who Announce New Album and Release First Video

Asking Alexandria Unplug For 'Alone In A Room'

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album

Singled Out: My Secret Circus' The War Game

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.