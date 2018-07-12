Mushroomhead Release Evil Dead Inspired Music Video

The new home video release is set to hit stores on August 17th and will feature over 90 minutes of new material, including previously unseen material, music videos and behind the scenes footage, according to the announcement.

The original version of "We Are The Truth" was part of their latest album "The Righteous & The Butterfly". The video was crated by the band and filmed in their home town of Cleveland and stars Unsaid Fate singer Jackie Laponza.

Mushroomhead's Steve "Skinny" Felton had this to say about the new visual, "As you can imagine, the entire camp is heavily into Horror films. So, we decided to do an 'Evil Dead' tribute. Dr. F, Stitch and myself were responsible for all set designs. I think the end result is very creepy and a lot of fun." Watch the video here.