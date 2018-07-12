Slipknot's Sid Wilson Streams Track From New Solo Album

The new track is called ""Thecure," and can be streamed here. His new solo record will be called "Sexcapades of the Hopeless Robotic" and is set to hit stores on August 17th.

Sid had this to say, "[Thecure] represents our hero SID's final straw with the human race. He has tried countless times to share what he calls '[Thecure] with every being he has come into contact with and cared for.

"With zero success rate he is now seeing his bleak lonely future thru a series of time travels and quantum jumps using directional elements in their eco-system on an planet the [humans] call 'Earth.'

"Seeing how addictions play out within the [humans], he soon realizes that he can't keep injecting this [cure] due to the adaptations that have occurred thru out their evolution's, and a tolerance to [Thecure] has began to develop deep inside the DNA of the [humans]. Will he find salvation else where, or should he of stayed amongst the [humans]?"