Yes Guitarist Steve Howe To Be Named 2018 Prog God
Legendary Yes guitarist Steve Howe has been announced as the recipient of this year's Prog God Award at the upcoming 2018 Progressive Music Awards. Howe responded to the honor. He told Prog, "It's an honor to be heralded as somebody of importance. I'm flattered. I keep my awards on top of my guitar rack and this one will be added to them." Past Prog God Award winners include Rick Wakeman, Peter Gabriel, Ian Anderson, Tony Banks, Jon Anderson and last year's winner Carl Palmer.
