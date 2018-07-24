Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

07-24-2018

.

(hennemusic) A life-size bronze statue commemorating late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be unveiled during a public ceremony at the Museum Of Pop Culture in his hometown of Seattle, WA on August 29.



The news was announced by the singer's widow, Vicky, on what would have been the rocker's 54th birthday on July 20. "Even though Chris' music touched the lives of millions around the world, there is no better place than Seattle to honor and celebrate both his contribution to music history, as well as Seattle's unique place in popular music, with an enduring symbol of a beloved artist, father and husband," says Vicky Cornell in a statement. "Our children and I are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love, compassion, and support, and this is our gift to the Museum Of Pop Culture and to Seattle - our gift back to the tight-knit community that gave him his start."



The Seattle Times reports the piece was commissioned from sculptor Nick Marras and will depict the Soundgarden frontman "in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks," according to the announcement; it will stand outside of MoPOP's gold south entrance facing Fifth Avenue. Read more and see a photo here.