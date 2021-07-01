Chris Cornell Love Letter Shared Online

Vicki Cornell, the widow of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, has shared a love letter that he has written to her with Fatherly.

The letter was shared as part of an interview feature with Vicky where she discusses various topics including keeping Chris' memory alive with their children and more.

The letter reads, "I write this with the / quivering hand that is / guided by the the [sic] fortunes / of a heart lucky enough / to know true love. / My heart is a beating / drum and my voice / a clanging bell sounding / to the world, I love you / Be mine in joy lit / only by the glow of / our shining love! / I love you so! / Chris". Read Vicky's full interview here.



Related Stories

Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow

Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover

Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death

Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand

Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms

Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle 2020 In Review

Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death 2020 In Review

Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released

News > Chris Cornell



