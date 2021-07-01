Chris Cornell Love Letter Shared Online

Vicki Cornell, the widow of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, has shared a love letter that he has written to her with Fatherly.
The letter was shared as part of an interview feature with Vicky where she discusses various topics including keeping Chris' memory alive with their children and more.
The letter reads, "I write this with the / quivering hand that is / guided by the the [sic] fortunes / of a heart lucky enough / to know true love. / My heart is a beating / drum and my voice / a clanging bell sounding / to the world, I love you / Be mine in joy lit / only by the glow of / our shining love! / I love you so! / Chris". Read Vicky's full interview here.
Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow
Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover
Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death
Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle 2020 In Review
Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming
Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death 2020 In Review
Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album Reissue With Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more
Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more
Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas residency After First Shows Sell Out
Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video
Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release
Anthrax Share Episode 20 Of Anniversary Video Series
We Are Scientists Stream 'Contact High' And Announce Album
Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'
Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream
Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora