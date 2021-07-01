.

Chris Cornell Love Letter Shared Online

Michael Angulia | 07-01-2021

Chris Cornell photo courtesy of Vicky Cornell, via Fatherly.com

Vicki Cornell, the widow of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, has shared a love letter that he has written to her with Fatherly.

The letter was shared as part of an interview feature with Vicky where she discusses various topics including keeping Chris' memory alive with their children and more.

The letter reads, "I write this with the / quivering hand that is / guided by the the [sic] fortunes / of a heart lucky enough / to know true love. / My heart is a beating / drum and my voice / a clanging bell sounding / to the world, I love you / Be mine in joy lit / only by the glow of / our shining love! / I love you so! / Chris". Read Vicky's full interview here.

