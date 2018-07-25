|
From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex
.
From First To Last have released a brand new song called "Surrender", which featuring original band members Sonny Moore (Skrillex), Matt Good, Derek Bloom and Travis Richter. The song was co-written and co-produced by Skrillex who also performs lead vocals. FFTL's previous single was the surprise release "Make War" which marked their first reunion in more than a decade, earning over 13 million plays to date. Skrillex first released "Surrender" on Monday on Reddit followed by a world premiere on KROQ and an on-air interview. Listen to the new track here.
