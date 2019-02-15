News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years

02-15-2019
From First To Last

From First To Last will be reuniting again with Skrillex (Sonny Moore) for their very first live performance in two years next month in New Orleans.

Moore, along with drummer Derek Bloom; lead guitarist and keyboardist Matt Good; rhythm guitarist and vocalist Travis Richter, excited fans when they reunited in 2017 for Emo Nite in Los Angeles.

They have once again teamed with the long-running event for their Emo Nite LA and BUKU Music + Art Project festival's BUKU Late after party series on March 22nd at Republic in New Orleans.

Skrillex fans will also be able to witness his Boys Noize project headlining the two day festival.


